Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact

SOUTHERN WEST VIRGINIA (WSAZ) - Plans to bring Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park Resort to West Virginia are moving forward -- just in a different location.

We first reported in 2018 when developers said they were looking to build the resort in Mason County.

We can now tell you that plan has been withdrawn, but developers were back in southern West Virginia just last week -- exploring a new potential location.

Developers say the resorts include cabins, pools and water slides and could bring up to 450 new jobs and $65 per person per day in revenue to the community.

“And so that would be coming to your area,” said developer Lance Thornton. “We’ve see numbers as high as $50,000 per day down to $20,000 per day, depending again on the size of the park.

Thornton is looking for land options. If you have any suggestions, you may reach him by email at: lance@raineater.com.

