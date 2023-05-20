Sending students off into the world with a final parade

By Matt Lackritz
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
RIPLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Students are graduating all across the country, but in Ripley, West Virginia, they have a special tradition.

As a final sendoff, they have a special parade to give students one last chance to shine by decorating their cars.

“We wanted to incorporate something at Ripley, but we thought it would be really fun to do a bunch of cool colors,” Emma Bragg, a graduating student said.

Ripley Mayor Carolyn Rader said this tradition started during the pandemic to still give the kids a proper sendoff when they couldn’t be close to one another.

Now in its fourth year, she said it’s already ingrained in the school.

“When they leave here, whether they go to college, whether they go someplace else, the ultimate idea, our goal is that they come home to Ripley and are proud to say that’s my hometown,’ she said.

Ripley High School Principal Dwayne Merritt had a final thing to tell his students.

I love you,” he said. ‘Very proud to have had the opportunity to get to know you, and I look forward to the great things you’re going to do. And remember, whatever you do, always be kind.”

