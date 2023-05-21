Dry stretch is in progress

Only low rain chances are in the forecast by the end of the week.
Forecast on May 21, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: May. 21, 2023 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Dry weather is expected over the next several days as high pressure deflects any weather systems headed this way. By the start of the holiday weekend, high pressure breaks down just enough for low rain chances to creep back in. But, much of the week ahead including the Memorial Day Weekend is looking dry. Meanwhile, temperatures will be a bit cooler for the end of the week and upcoming weekend but still look to stay close to seasonable for this time of year.

Sunday evening sees a hazy but otherwise cloud-free sky as temperatures drop to the mid 50s by midnight.

Expect a clear sky Sunday night as low temperatures fall to the upper 40s. Fog is possible in spots but will not be as widespread as Saturday night.

From Monday through Wednesday, the sky will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 80s. The sky may continue to take on a hazy appearance at times due to smoke in the upper levels of the atmosphere coming from wildfires in Canada. However, air quality will not be impacted.

Thursday stays mostly sunny but turns cooler as high temperatures only rise to the mid 70s.

Friday and Saturday see a good deal of sunshine, but isolated showers are possible both days. High temperatures reach the upper 70s.

Sunday looks dry again with continued sunshine as high temperatures climb to the upper 70s.

