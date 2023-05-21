Gov. Andy Beshear begins re-election campaign with bus tour, makes stop in Pikeville

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear secured the Democratic nomination for Governor, bringing in over 90% of the popular vote. On Friday, Gov. Beshear hit the road on his re-election campaign.

“We have crisscrossed the Commonwealth these last two days,” said Gov. Beshear. “Enormous crowds full of energy. Full of hope and optimism.”

On Saturday, Gov. Beshear made a stop in Pikeville and spoke about his first term as Governor, his accomplishments, and the hardships the Commonwealth has faced.

“In these last four years, it’s been pandemics, tornadoes, here in the east, flooding that took everything from thousands of Kentuckians,” said Gov. Beshear.

In response to Gov. Beshear’s bus tour, the Republican Party of Kentucky (RPK) released a statement criticizing the leadership and response to many of those hardships.

In response to the statement, Gov. Beshear said he is solely focused on working with folks from all walks of life to continue his work for the people of Kentucky.

“They’re trying to turn people against each other, they’re trying to stoke division, we don’t need that here in Kentucky. We’re better than that and we were raised better than that,” said Gov. Beshear. “You got to run for re-election to continue to serve, but let me be clear, I’m in this to continue the work for the people of Kentucky.”

Gov. Beshear will continue his tour on Sunday with two stops in Louisville and another in Newport.

