One dead after shooting
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person died Saturday evening after a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies tell WSAZ.com one male died after a verbal argument escalated to a shooting in the 5600 block of Raven Drive.
The shooting was reported at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to dispatchers.
The incident remains under investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.
This is a developing story.
