One dead after shooting

One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's department.(WSAZ)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person died Saturday evening after a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com one male died after a verbal argument escalated to a shooting in the 5600 block of Raven Drive.

The shooting was reported at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to dispatchers.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

