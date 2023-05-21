One dead after shooting

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person died Saturday evening after a shooting, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies tell WSAZ.com one male died after a verbal argument escalated to a shooting in the 5600 block of Raven Drive.

The shooting was reported at around 9:45 p.m. Saturday to dispatchers.

The incident remains under investigation by the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department.

This is a developing story.

