Police investigating deadly UTV crash

By Keaton Hall
May. 21, 2023
PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after one person was killed in a crash in Pike County early Friday morning.

Police officials said they received a call around 4:38 a.m. saying a crash happened on KY Route 1056, near the McCarr community.

Troopers from Post 9 said 25-year-old Conard Fields, of Ransom, KY, was driving the UTV, and it flipped while going around a curve.

A passenger, 23-year-old Shelley Prater of Matewan, WV, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Pike County Coroner.

The incident is under investigation.

