“Tracking” 1st state titles for HHS & Bison

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High and Buffalo boys track & field teams need to make room in their trophy case after a successful weekend at UC Stadium. Both programs won their first ever state titles in the sport after a rainy Saturday of competition. HHS finished with 98.5 points with Jefferson 11.5 points behind and Cabell Midland finished third and Buffalo totaled 109 points over the two day competition in Class A. Point Pleasant claimed the Class AA title again with Winfield finishing third.

On the girls side, Winfield won their seventh title since 2015 by doubling up North Marion 150 points to 73.5. In Class AAA, Jefferson and Morgantown tied at 111 points and Williamstown won it in Class A.

Here’s the highlights and reaction from some of the Saturday winners.

