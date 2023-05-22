Bookmark Monday | Summer reads with Plot Twist Books

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to visit Plot Twist Books. They are located at 209 D St. South Charleston, West Virginia.

Laura Treacy Bentley’s next big event will be Aug. 4-6 at the Dublin Irish Fest in Dublin, Ohio. She will be signing her books in the Irish Authors Corner and reading Sir Grace and the Big Blizzard.

Click here to follow along with Laura.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.