Boone Memorial Health receives more than $14 million for renovation

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Program is investing millions of dollars into Boone County.

Boone Memorial Health is getting more than $14 million to renovate a facility in Danville.

It will become a health and wellness clinic, providing outpatient healthcare and wellness services to more than 32,000 people.

“If you don’t have facilities such as this, people spend an awful lot of time and effort for traveling and costs to get any quality and health care. This is going to be a major change for southern West Virginia,” said U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.

The USDA investments total nearly $17 million in West Virginia.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.