Cargo House Pizza

Cargo House Pizza is in Ashland, Kentucky.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to visit Cargo House Pizza.

Cargo House Pizza is located at 2415 Carter Ave in Ashland. They deliver locally (they have our own delivery team, but also use DoorDash), or you can pick it up at their drive-thru.

You can order from www.CargoHousePizza.com, from the ToastTakeout App, or give them a call at 606-644-CARGO.

