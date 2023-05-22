HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Click here to visit Cargo House Pizza.

Cargo House Pizza is located at 2415 Carter Ave in Ashland. They deliver locally (they have our own delivery team, but also use DoorDash), or you can pick it up at their drive-thru.

You can order from www.CargoHousePizza.com, from the ToastTakeout App, or give them a call at 606-644-CARGO.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.