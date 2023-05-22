Cigarettes stolen from Saint Albans convenience store

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video on Monday morning of a breaking and entering incident at a convenience store in Saint Albans.

The breaking and entering happened at the Handi Mart in the 400 block of Winfield Road on Sunday, May 21, according to deputies.

Deputies found the front window of the business had been broken by a large rock and the store owner reported several cigarette packages and cartons had been stolen.

Video surveillance revealed that just before 5 a.m., the window was broken, and a man entered the business through the broken window.

In the video, the man climbs over the sales counter and begins filling a bag with cigarettes before leaving.

The sheriff’s office says the man was wearing a headlamp, and a hooded sweatshirt or zip-up jacket that possibly says “Winfield” across the front.

