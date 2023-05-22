Cigarettes stolen from Saint Albans convenience store

- On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Kanawha County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to investigate a...
- On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Kanawha County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to investigate a breaking and entering incident at Handi Mart located in the 400 block of Winfield Road in Saint Albans.(Kanawha County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video on Monday morning of a breaking and entering incident at a convenience store in Saint Albans.

The breaking and entering happened at the Handi Mart in the 400 block of Winfield Road on Sunday, May 21, according to deputies.

Deputies found the front window of the business had been broken by a large rock and the store owner reported several cigarette packages and cartons had been stolen.

Video surveillance revealed that just before 5 a.m., the window was broken, and a man entered the business through the broken window.

In the video, the man climbs over the sales counter and begins filling a bag with cigarettes before leaving.

The sheriff’s office says the man was wearing a headlamp, and a hooded sweatshirt or zip-up jacket that possibly says “Winfield” across the front.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact
At least one dead in Athens County crash
Deadly crash closes U.S. 33 in Ohio
Two days of competition wrapped up Saturday at a rainy UC Stadium
“Tracking” 1st state titles for HHS & Bison

Latest News

Cargo House Pizza
Cargo House Pizza
Bookmark Monday | Summer reads with Plot Twist Books
Bookmark Monday | Summer reads with Plot Twist Books
Food safety tips for cookouts
Food safety tips for cookouts
GR8 Pies ready for Strawberry Week
GR8 Pies ready for Strawberry Week