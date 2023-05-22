“He was ginormous.” 11-foot alligator spotted roaming family neighborhood

A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house. (Source: KTRK, CORNEALOUS GREIGG JR., CNN)
By Rosie Nguyen, KTRK
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) – A man in Texas was concerned after spotting an 11-foot alligator down the street from his house.

“He was ginormous. He was huge. So, I’ve never seen one that big up close,” Cornealous Greigg Jr. said.

He called police who kept an eye on the reptile until a trapper could get there to capture and haul it away.

Greigg said gator sightings are common in the area and even found a 5-foot alligator in his backyard pool last month, but he said he lets the experts handle them.

Within the span of an hour, Greigg said the alligator didn’t appear very aggressive and only moved about three yards.

The trapper said the gator weighed about 1,200 pounds and a wrecker truck had to be called to help move the creature out of the neighborhood.

The trapper estimates the gator is a little more than 11 feet long and is about 85 years old.

Experts explained this is mating season for gators, so males become more territorial and start to wander into other areas.

The alligator was taken to Gator Country Rescue Park so he’ll have a nice place to live out his older years.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact
At least one dead in Athens County crash
Deadly crash closes U.S. 33 in Ohio
Two days of competition wrapped up Saturday at a rainy UC Stadium
“Tracking” 1st state titles for HHS & Bison

Latest News

Plexaderm
Plexaderm
'The Little Mermaid' opens in theaters this weekend
Cargo House Pizza
Cargo House Pizza
Bookmark Monday | Summer reads with Plot Twist Books
Bookmark Monday | Summer reads with Plot Twist Books
FILE - After being bitten by sharks, both fishermen had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital...
Sharks bite two fishermen in Florida Keys in separate incidents