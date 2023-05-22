Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex

A $6.3 million sports complex is one step closer to reality after a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.
By Alex Jackson
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A $6.3 million sports complex is one step closer to reality after a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

Expression Church held the ceremony at the future site of the ‘ex dome,’ which is to be a 60,000 square foot facility.

The building will house four basketball courts, and a turf field.

“We feel like this is going to make an incredible impact on some of this area,” Senior Pastor Kevin West said.

The complex will be capable of hosting basketball, volleyball, wrestling, cheer competitions, and more.

Church leadership says the complex will be open to everyone.

“One of the great things about this whole facility is that it will be open to the community.. so if you’ve got young people who love sports, absolutely bring them in,” Executive Pastor Stephanie Scragg said.

The church says they hope the complex is completed by later this fall.

A $6.3 million sports complex broke ground on Monday.
A $6.3 million sports complex broke ground on Monday.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash
The identity of the victim in Saturday night’s shooting which occurred in the 5600 block of...
Sheriff’s office believes Rand shooting may have been self-defense; victim identified

Latest News

Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex
Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex
South Charleston Armed Forces Parade
South Charleston Armed Forces Parade
Henry Clay is facing charges of felonious assault, having weapons while under disability, and...
Man charged with felonious assault after man shot in face
A $6.3 million sports complex broke ground on Monday.
Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex