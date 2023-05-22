Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A $6.3 million sports complex is one step closer to reality after a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

Expression Church held the ceremony at the future site of the ‘ex dome,’ which is to be a 60,000 square foot facility.

The building will house four basketball courts, and a turf field.

“We feel like this is going to make an incredible impact on some of this area,” Senior Pastor Kevin West said.

The complex will be capable of hosting basketball, volleyball, wrestling, cheer competitions, and more.

Church leadership says the complex will be open to everyone.

“One of the great things about this whole facility is that it will be open to the community.. so if you’ve got young people who love sports, absolutely bring them in,” Executive Pastor Stephanie Scragg said.

The church says they hope the complex is completed by later this fall.

