Kentucky deputy killed in the line of duty

Deputy Caleb Conley
Deputy Caleb Conley(Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WKYT News Staff and Kelsey Souto
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky sheriff’s deputy was killed in the line of duty Monday.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office has identified that deputy as Deputy Caleb Conley.

The sheriff’s office says 35-year-old Deputy Conley leaves behind a wife and small children. They say he had been with the sheriff’s office for four years and was in the Army for eight years before that.

We’re told Deputy Conley was shot during a traffic stop just before 5 p.m. Monday near the 127 mile marker on southbound I-75. Our Georgetown weather camera showed a lot of police activity at the southbound rest stop in the area.

The investigation is being led by Kentucky State Police.

A press conference concerning the shooting of a Scott County Sheriff's deputy

This is a developing story.

