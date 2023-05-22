Kurt Cobain’s smashed-up guitar sells for nearly $600,000

A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.
A guitar smashed up and signed by Kurt Cobain sold at auction for almost $600,000.(Getty Images)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – An electric guitar once owned by the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain has sold for almost $600,000.

The Hard Rock Café in New York City auctioned off the black, left-handed Fender Stratocaster over the weekend, along with other pieces of rock history.

Cobain had smashed up and signed the guitar.

The instrument has been reassembled but is not playable.

It sold for $595,000, almost 10 times its estimated value.

Nirvana’s popularity soared with their second album “Nevermind” released in 1991.

Cobain died by suicide at the peak of his fame in 1994. He was just 27 years old.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash
The identity of the victim in Saturday night’s shooting which occurred in the 5600 block of...
Sheriff’s office believes Rand shooting may have been self-defense; victim identified

Latest News

First Warning Forecast
FILE - E. Jean Carroll walks out of federal court May 9, 2023, in New York. This week, jurors...
Columnist adds Trump’s post-verdict comments to pending defamation case
Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex
Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex
This photo provided by Indivior in May 2023 shows their drug Opvee. On Monday, May 22, 2023,...
New nasal spray to reverse fentanyl and other opioid overdoses gets FDA approval
South Charleston Armed Forces Parade
South Charleston Armed Forces Parade