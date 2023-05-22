Man arrested for solitication of a minor

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A man is behind bars after attempting to meet up with a teen for a sexual encounter, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

Jonathan Adkins of Huntington, West Virginia, is charged with the solicitation of a minor via computer.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department said Adkins drove from Huntington to Ripley to meet up with a teenage girl.

Court documents show Adkins used Facebook messenger to coordinate a sexual encounter with whom he believed to be a 15-year-old girl.

Deputies say Adkins was taken into custody after a brief confrontation in Ripley as he approached his date for the evening.

Law enforcement is encouraging parents to stay vigilant to protect their children from the dangers of social media.

Internet Safety Experts recommend checking in with your children regularly about their online activities.

“As teens, they don’t like to share all the time. What you have to do is ... I’ll use the word pry a little bit more. Ask teens to show some of the great things they’re doing. It’s not all bad,” Jackson said.

He recommends if you suspect your child or teen may not be sharing everything with you look for a behavior change.

“As parents and educators, look for if there is a change in behavior or attitude. If they become more private or outgoing perhaps ... those might be hints they’re not sharing everything with you,” Jackson said.

Parents should also keep a list of their child’s accounts and passwords to monitor.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.