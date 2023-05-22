Sharks bite two fishermen in Florida Keys in separate incidents

FILE - After being bitten by sharks, both fishermen had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital...
FILE - After being bitten by sharks, both fishermen had to be taken by helicopter to a hospital in Miami.(NOAA / CC BY 2.0 /Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERLAND KEY, Fla. (AP) — Two fishermen have been bitten by sharks in separate incidents less than 36 hours apart in the Florida Keys, officials said.

Last Thursday, a 20-year-old Miami-Dade County man was bitten in the leg while spearfishing with two other people off Marathon, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A medical helicopter landed on the Seven Mile Bridge to pick up the man, who was brought to shore by a private boat, the report said. He was taken to Jackson South Medical Center in Miami, and his condition was not available.

On Saturday afternoon, a shark bit a 35-year-old fisherman on the foot after he had reeled it in while fishing off a dock in Summerland Key. The shark was on the dock when it bit the man, the release said.

The man was also taken to by a trauma helicopter to a hospital in Miami. His condition not known, the statement said.

Summerland Key is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Key West. Marathon is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) north of Key West.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact
At least one dead in Athens County crash
Deadly crash closes U.S. 33 in Ohio
Two days of competition wrapped up Saturday at a rainy UC Stadium
“Tracking” 1st state titles for HHS & Bison

Latest News

Plexaderm
Plexaderm
'The Little Mermaid' opens in theaters this weekend
Cargo House Pizza
Cargo House Pizza
Bookmark Monday | Summer reads with Plot Twist Books
Bookmark Monday | Summer reads with Plot Twist Books