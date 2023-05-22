Sheriff’s office believes Rand shooting may have been self-defense; victim identified

RAND, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office released new details regarding a shooting that killed a man on Saturday, May 20, including the victim’s name.

According to deputies, Thomas Green IV, 43, of South Charleston, died after he was shot several times in the 5600 block of Raven Drive in Rand.

Investigators with Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Section determined Saturday night’s shooting was a result of a domestic dispute.

When Green arrived at the home along Raven Drive, an argument ensued.

Investigators say Green is accused of pulling out a handgun and attempting to fire a round, but his weapon malfunctioned.

At that time, deputies reported that the other man at the home pulled out a handgun of his own and fired several rounds, hitting Green numerous times.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man accused of shooting Green stayed at the scene of the incident until law enforcement arrived and cooperated with investigators.

In a release Monday morning, the sheriff’s office wrote, “Based on the evidence collected at the scene and statements from all the involved parties, it is believed that the other man may have shot Green in self-defense.”

The Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is reviewing the details of this case and examining forensic evidence collected at the scene. At this time, no criminal charges have been filed.

“This is still an active investigation and prosecutors will be working in conjunction with investigators to review all forensic evidence before a final determination is made regarding any violations of the law and/or criminal charges,” the release said.

Further information has not been released.

