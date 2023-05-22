Suspect charged after man killed over UNO card game

A man was killed over a game of UNO. (Credit: KTRK via CNN Newsource)
By KTRK staff
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAYTOWN, Texas (KTRK) - A 27-year-old Texas man accused of punching a man during a game of UNO is now charged with manslaughter.

Andrew Placencia was arrested last week more than five months after the New Year’s party where the fight broke out among family friends over a card game.

Placencia is accused of causing Wayland Hood’s death.

“He was the love of my life. He really was,” his wife Kelly Hood said.

Kelly Hood says they were celebrating with family friends when a fight started during a game of UNO. Her husband broke it up, angering Placencia’s brother who reportedly said, “If you don’t take care of that, we aren’t family.”

“All of a sudden, A.J. came and hit him out of the blue. Wayland didn’t see it. He got hit in the eye, and he went down,” Kelly Hood said.

The medical examiner ruled Wayland Hood’s death a homicide, leading to Placencia’s arrest on Thursday.

Wendell Hood, Wayland Hood’s brother, said their family does not hate their former friends, but they do hate what happened.

“I hope he realizes what he did to us. He took away a brother. He took away a husband. He took away a grandfather. He took away a friend,” Kelly Hood said.

Placencia is due back in court on Monday.

Copyright 2023 KTRK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact
At least one dead in Athens County crash
Deadly crash closes U.S. 33 in Ohio
Two days of competition wrapped up Saturday at a rainy UC Stadium
“Tracking” 1st state titles for HHS & Bison

Latest News

Jessica Bernardo poses for a photo at her home in Little Elm, Texas, Thursday, May 18, 2023....
More women sue Texas, asking court to put emergency block on state’s abortion law
Venmo
Venmo to be officially available for teenagers, although many use it already
RAW: Dorm fire claims several lives in Guyana
Warming weather is melting huge amounts of accumulated snow in the mountains that accumulated...
Search ongoing for boy, 4, after sister, 8, dies in California river closed after storms