Teen dies after possible fall from Baker Center at Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WSAZ) – A 15-year-old has died after a possible fall on Ohio University’s campus on Sunday, May 21, according to the Ohio University Police Department.

University police say they responded to the lower-level patio outside of the Baker Center just after 10 a.m. and found Landon Gibson, 15, unconscious with visible head trauma possibly resulting from a fall.

Gibson was taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone who communicated with Landon in the hours leading up to the tragic incident is being asked to contact OUPD Det. Rick Sargent at 740.593.1911.

“Our thoughts are with all of those impacted by Landon’s tragic and untimely death,” the statement on the Ohio University Police Department’s Facebook page reads.

Further information has not been released.

