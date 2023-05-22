Weather for last week of May AOK, weekend not so much

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -It’s time for summer vacation to begin. By now kids are day dreaming during class as teachers have a hard time keeping their mind on reading, writing and ‘rithmitic! Weather-wise this week conditions look fine and dandy with days chock full of hazy sunshine. Highs near 80 first half of the week will back away to the 70s late week. Lows in the 50s and low 60s mean the AC can stay off if you choose. You might say it’s a Goldilocks forecast.

Tonight’s weather starts off with a red sky sunset at 8:40. The longest day of the year is now in sight when by June 20th sunset will be just before 9 pm. Fair skies overnight will allow the low to fall to 58 (60 downtown). Tuesday’s skies will remain filled with a milky or hazy sun. Highs will get close to 80. Ditto on Wednesday when highs make 80 again.

By late week our climate will begin a slow descent high temperature wise as highs make only the mid-70s. Any increase in afternoon clouds should not be accompanied by any meaningful rain.

By the weekend we will be tracking a storm center off the Carolina coastline. There are some indications that the easterly flow around that gale center east of Myrtle Beach may try to send waves of showers our way. Nothing is set in stone yet so a wait and see train of thought is warranted. But our 7 day forecast now features weekend highs only near 70 with a cloud cover. Should that scenario develop, pool parties would deal with some chilly swimmers.

Weekend events watching closely thew weather include the Vandalia Gathering (Charleston), Memory Days (Grayson) and the Festival of Flags in Oak Hill Oh. It all culminates with the Ironton Memorial Day parade on Monday.

