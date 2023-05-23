Different hearing devices with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are a lot of different types of hearing aids, so how do you know which one is right for you?

Dr. Rebecca Brashears with Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.