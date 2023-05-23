Different hearing devices with Ascent Audiology & Hearing

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There are a lot of different types of hearing aids, so how do you know which one is right for you?

Dr. Rebecca Brashears with Ascent Audiology & Hearing stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after possible fall from Baker Center at Ohio University
The identity of the victim in Saturday night’s shooting which occurred in the 5600 block of...
Sheriff’s office believes Rand shooting may have been self-defense; victim identified
- On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Kanawha County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to investigate a...
Cigarettes stolen from Saint Albans convenience store
A 6.3 million dollar sports complex broke ground on Monday.
Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex
Police Lights
Police investigating deadly UTV crash

Latest News

Shelem's album preview show at the Clay Center next month
Shelem’s album preview show at the Clay Center next month
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, May 23rd, 2023.
First Warning Forecast