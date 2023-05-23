Huntington City Council considers open container law changes for part of downtown

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Huntington City Council on Monday night heard first reading of an ordinance that would make the area of Third and Fourth avenues between 8th and 10th streets a private outdoor designated area (PODA).

If ultimately approved, open container laws would not apply to approved businesses from 5 to 11 p.m. on Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Huntington City Council next meets on June 12 to consider the ordinance.

