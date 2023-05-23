South Charleston Armed Forces Parade

Honoring those who serve us
By Tony Cavalier
Published: May. 22, 2023 at 9:05 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The Herbert J. Thomas Memorial Parade is among the longest running Armed Forces Day marches in America.

This year’s festive affair played out in the rain on Saturday. Tony hung out on D Street on the road to the Indian Mound and shares the sights and sounds of this quaint gathering.

Tap on the video link for more.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died after a shooting Saturday in Kanawha County, according to the sheriff's...
One dead after shooting
West Virginia Veteran buried after eight decades
West Virginia Navy Veteran identified through DNA testing laid to rest eighty years after attack on Pearl Harbor
Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp Resorts
Resort developers switch focus toward southern W.Va., predict significant economic impact
Teen dies after possible fall from Baker Center at Ohio University
The identity of the victim in Saturday night’s shooting which occurred in the 5600 block of...
Sheriff’s office believes Rand shooting may have been self-defense; victim identified

Latest News

Meigs County Commissioners vote to open London Pool
Meigs County Commissioners vote to open London Pool
Police dept. works to pair about 1,000 pairs of shoes with owners
Police dept. works to pair about 1,000 pairs of shoes with owners
Police dept. works to pair about 1,000 pairs of shoes with owners
Police dept. works to pair about 1,000 pairs of shoes with owners
USDA awards $14.4 million for Boone Memorial Health renovation
Boone Memorial Health receives more than $14 million for renovation