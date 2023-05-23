WGU and KFC partner for tri-state employees

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

All employees who work at participating KFC locations within the tri-state area are eligible for 100% paid tuition while attending Western Governors University to earn their bachelor’s or master’s degree.

This announcement is thanks to a new partnership between the fully online, accredited and competency-based university and KFC Foundation, which aims to break down barriers for entry for prospective students who are wanting to skill-up and earn their degree. Under this agreement, all KFC employees at participating locations can enroll in WGU’s more than 60 degree programs starting day one on the job, and there is no requirement for them to stay with the food chain after they graduate.

