2 killed when home under construction collapses in storm

Two construction workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital after a...
Two construction workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital after a home under construction fell.(Source: KHOU via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONROE, Texas (AP) - Two people were killed and several others were hurt Tuesday afternoon when a home that was under construction collapsed as strong storms hit north of Houston in the Conroe area.

A home under construction in the Ladera Creek area fell sometime after 3 p.m., news outlets reported.

Two workers were killed and seven injured victims were taken to a hospital, according to Conroe Assistant Fire Chief Mike Legoudes. The conditions of the injured workers weren’t known.

Conroe Fire Chief Ken Kreger stopped short of saying that the collapse was caused by the storms, but said that his department got the call just after the storms passed.

The series of storms prompted warnings in the area of incoming tornadoes and severe thunderstorms. Storm damage was also reported north of Conroe in Huntsville.

More than 18,000 customers were without power as of Tuesday evening in Montgomery County, where Conroe is located, as well as in neighboring Walker County, where Huntsville is located, according to Poweroutage.us.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adkins.
Man arrested for solitication of a minor
Putnam County man linked to rape and murder of teen in Canada
COLD CASE | DNA evidence ID’s man from West Virginia as Canadian teen’s killer
New restrictions proposed for smoke and vape shops in Huntington
New restrictions proposed for smoke and vape shops in Huntington
Huntington City Council considers open container law changes for part of downtown
Huntington City Council considers open container law changes for part of downtown
WSAZ Investigates | Road Repaired
WSAZ Investigates | Road Repaired

Latest News

Knights are heading back to WV high school state baseball tournament for 1st time since 20`3
Knights are heading back to Charleston
Super Typhoon Mawar
Typhoon Mawar closes in on Guam as residents shelter, military sends away ships
Knights are heading back to WV high school state baseball tournament for 1st time since 20`3
Midland wins regional
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy of Calif., left, listens as President Joe Biden speaks...
Debt ceiling talks grind on, but Republicans say there’s a ‘lack of urgency’ from White House