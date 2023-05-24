7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges; allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges(Jackson County (W.Va.) Sheriff's Dept.)
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Investigators say a 7-year-old child is in custody Wednesday after allegedly setting fire to a home with the parents inside.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, that child also faces a first-degree arson charge.

Investigators say the parents were asleep inside at the time. Two people suffered minor burn injuries.

The sheriff said at this time “no further information will be released regarding the investigation because of the sensitive nature of the case.”

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the investigators.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adkins.
Man arrested for solitication of a minor
Putnam County man linked to rape and murder of teen in Canada
COLD CASE | DNA evidence ID’s man from West Virginia as Canadian teen’s killer
Tickets go on sale May 24 at 2 p.m.
Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted
A homeowner has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water after three fire hydrants...
Homeowner sues West Virginia American Water after fire hydrant failure

Latest News

Preparations underway for the Ironton Memorial Day Parade
Preparations underway for the Ironton Memorial Day Parade
Holiday weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
Generic police lights
Search underway after man stole SUV
Deputies say Vanilson Fernandes Monteiro, 27, of South Charleston turned himself into...
Man accused of choking, threatening woman with firearm arrested