Andy Beshear launches reelection campaign

EASTERN KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Candidates vying for Kentucky governor hit the ground running shortly after the primary election in the general election campaign push.

Republican nominee Daniel Cameron will face off against incumbent Andy Beshear.

Kentucky’s race is one of three governor races across the country.

Beshear launched his reelection campaign last week with a three-day bus tour.

WSAZ caught up with Beshear in between campaign stops in Eastern Kentucky.

His first term focused on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky, along with deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

“It’s showing up day after day people who lost everything deserve to know that their governor is committed and to see them repeatedly and to see progress,” Beshear said.

Beshear touts his success of progress in expanding gambling with sports betting, access to medical marijuana, and increased job training.

“They said that as a Democrat governor that I wouldn’t be able to work with a Republican super majority. I have signed 620 plus bipartisan bills,” Beshear said.

Beshear has fallen short of delivering an entire boost for teachers’ salaries.

“Continued investment in public education is so important. In so many ways, we’re shortchanging our things for kids. When you think about not raising pay for teachers and being 44th ... think about the largest employer in most of our counties is the school system,” Beshear said. “Cincinnati announced they’re going to do universal Pre-K. That means we’re at a competitive disadvantage right across the river. We have to make sure every child is kindergarten ready.”

He also wants to expand access to universal Pre-K.

Since an amendment was made to the Kentucky constitution in 1992, two governors including Paul Patton and Steve Beshear, who is Andy Beshear’s father, have been the only ones to serve a second term.

Jacqueline Coleman is Beshear’s running mate.

The general election is on Nov. 7.

