Cabell County Schools gives final send off to bus drivers

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Cabell County School employees lined the streets of the Transportation Building to show appreciation to the county’s bus drivers on Wednesday.

“This is just a chance for us to show our bus drivers how much we appreciate them,” Deputy Superintendent Tim Hardesty said.

With a smile and a wave, employees sent the bus drivers off to there final morning route of the school year.

Cabell County Schools says it is tradition for employees and parents to line the streets of the complex on the first and last days of the school year, to show their gratitude to the drivers.

“We hope that they know we appreciate all the hard work they do,” Assistant Superintendent Kim Cooper said.

