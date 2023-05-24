Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Award-winning comedian, actor, and producer Dave Chappelle will bring his stand-up comedy show to Municipal Auditorium in Charleston, West Virginia Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, May 24 at 2 p.m. ET at ticketmaster.com.

No cellphones, cameras, or recording devices will be allowed at this show.

Upon arrival, all phones and smart watches will be secured in Yondr pouches that will be unlocked at the end of the show. Guests maintain possession of their phones throughout the night and, if needed, may access their phones at designated Yondr unlocking stations in the lobby. Anyone caught with a cellphone in the venue will be immediately ejected.

Chappelle’s work has earned him more than 30 nominations and awards in television and film for projects that include his groundbreaking sketch comedy television series “Chappelle’s Show”, comedy specials, and guest appearances on “Saturday Night Live”. Chappelle has received five Emmy awards, including three for his Netflix comedy specials. Chappelle is also the 2019 recipient of the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

