Fueling kids on and off the diamond

You can enter the contest online for a chance to go to the Little League World Series!
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Nearly two million kids across America are lacing up their cleats and heading to dugouts because Little League season is here – and that means families have a lot of growing, active bodies to nourish.

Hectic schedules create mealtime challenges and often have parents making fewer nutritious game-time decisions when it comes to feeding families on the go.

Sports Registered Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner joined Susan on Studio 3 with tips on how to get little leaguers fueled up.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jonathan Adkins.
Man arrested for solitication of a minor
Putnam County man linked to rape and murder of teen in Canada
COLD CASE | DNA evidence ID’s man from West Virginia as Canadian teen’s killer
New restrictions proposed for smoke and vape shops in Huntington
New restrictions proposed for smoke and vape shops in Huntington
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted
A homeowner has filed a lawsuit against West Virginia American Water after three fire hydrants...
Homeowner sues West Virginia American Water after fire hydrant failure

Latest News

The Wine and Jazz Music Festival coming to Charleston
The Wine and Jazz Music Festival coming to Charleston
How to make a career on YouTube
How to make a career on YouTube
Water season safety
Water season safety
Travel expert's guide to Alaska
Travel expert’s guide to Alaska