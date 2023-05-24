It’s state tourney time in WV softball

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two big days of softball at Little Creek Park started early Wednesday morning in the West Virginia girls state tournament. The first winners of the day were Winfield and Wahama while Cabell Midland lost to John Marshall.

After a 30 minute break, round two began for six more teams as George Washington, Herbert Hoover and Petersburg won. The evening games between unbeaten teams feature GW against John Marshall, Winfield taking on the Huskies and the White Falcons playing Petersburg.

Here are the highlights from five of the early round games from South Charleston. The state finals in all three classes are Thursday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

