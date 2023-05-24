It’s state tourney time in WV softball

By Jim Treacy
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two big days of softball at Little Creek Park started early Wednesday morning in the West Virginia girls state tournament. The first winners of the day were Winfield and Wahama while Cabell Midland lost to John Marshall.

After a 30 minute break, round two began for six more teams as George Washington, Herbert Hoover and Petersburg won. The evening games between unbeaten teams feature GW against John Marshall, Winfield taking on the Huskies and the White Falcons playing Petersburg.

Here are the highlights from five of the early round games from South Charleston. The state finals in all three classes are Thursday afternoon at 2:15 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets go on sale May 24 at 2 p.m.
Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston
Jonathan Adkins.
Man arrested for solitication of a minor
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Putnam County man linked to rape and murder of teen in Canada
COLD CASE | DNA evidence ID’s man from West Virginia as Canadian teen’s killer
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted

Latest News

Beshear launches reelection campaign
Andy Beshear launches reelection campaign
WV softball results
Preparations underway for the Ironton Memorial Day Parade
Preparations underway for the Ironton Memorial Day Parade
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges; allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep