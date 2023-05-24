Knights are heading back to Charleston

ONA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Cabell Midland Knights have serious momentum as they are returning to the WVSSAC state baseball tournament for the first time since 2013. They swept Hurricane in the regionals by winning game two with the final score of 11-5. The Knights’ last state championship was exactly two decades ago as well. Meanwhile in Class AA, the Winfield Generals beat Logan by a final of 12-3 and the two will play a deciding game three Wednesday in Logan.

Here are other scores from the WV high school regionals along with playoff baseball from Ohio and Kentucky.

