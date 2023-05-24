Levisa Fork Paddlefest this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -
Paddlefest is Saturday, May 27th in Prestonsburg. From there, Paddlefest is held every fourth Saturday of the month, May through September.
For more information, visit: https://prestonsburgky.org/
