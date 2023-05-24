Levisa Fork Paddlefest this weekend

By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

Paddlefest is Saturday, May 27th in Prestonsburg. From there, Paddlefest is held every fourth Saturday of the month, May through September.

For more information, visit: https://prestonsburgky.org/

