Man accused of choking, threatening woman with firearm arrested

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man accused of choking a woman until she blacked out is behind bars and facing several charges.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened on Tuesday, May 23 in the 900 block of Lincoln Drive in South Charleston.

The victim told deputies Vanilson Fernandes Monteiro woke her up by pouring water on her and smacking her in the face.

According to sheriff’s deputies, the victim told them when she retreated to the bathroom with her child, Monteiro forced his way in and pushed her into the bathtub, wrapping her with the shower curtain. Next, the victim says Monteiro kicked and choked her until she was left unconscious.

The victim states her arms and legs were bound together by Monteiro using zip-ties and she was pepper sprayed.

Monteiro is also accused of threatening the woman’s life with a firearm, deputies report.

The sheriff’s office says the victim was able to seek help when Monteiro allowed her to go to work.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office found probable cause to file charges for kidnapping, wanton endangerment, and strangulation against Monteiro.

Deputies say Vanilson Fernandes Monteiro, 27, of South Charleston turned himself into authorities.

He was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court and is currently being held without bond at South Central Regional Jail.

