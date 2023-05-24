Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery celebrates opening of new location

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery on Tuesday opened a new location in Charleston.
By Dustin Weekley
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery on Tuesday celebrated the opening of a new location in Charleston.

They cut the ribbon at their new facility on Oakwood Road.

Their staff offers a wide range of oral surgery services like dental implants, wisdom teeth extractions, and a variety of cosmetic services.

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery has been serving patients at their previous location on Virginia Street.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen dies after possible fall from Baker Center at Ohio University
Jonathan Adkins.
Man arrested for solitication of a minor
- On Sunday, May 21, 2023, Kanawha County Sheriffs deputies were dispatched to investigate a...
Cigarettes stolen from Saint Albans convenience store
A 6.3 million dollar sports complex broke ground on Monday.
Huntington church breaks ground on multi-sports complex
The identity of the victim in Saturday night’s shooting which occurred in the 5600 block of...
Sheriff’s office believes Rand shooting may have been self-defense; victim identified

Latest News

WSAZ Tuesday Night Forecast - May 23
Andy's Tuesday Night Forecast - May 23
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo
Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery celebrates opening of new location
Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery celebrates opening of new location