Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery celebrates opening of new location
Published: May. 23, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery on Tuesday celebrated the opening of a new location in Charleston.
They cut the ribbon at their new facility on Oakwood Road.
Their staff offers a wide range of oral surgery services like dental implants, wisdom teeth extractions, and a variety of cosmetic services.
Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery has been serving patients at their previous location on Virginia Street.
