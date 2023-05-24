Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery celebrates opening of new location

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery on Tuesday celebrated the opening of a new location in Charleston.

They cut the ribbon at their new facility on Oakwood Road.

Their staff offers a wide range of oral surgery services like dental implants, wisdom teeth extractions, and a variety of cosmetic services.

Mountain State Oral and Facial Surgery has been serving patients at their previous location on Virginia Street.

