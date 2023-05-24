Outdoorsy type forecast

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The holiday weekend is drawing closer and closer as schools close for the year and festivals get set to jump start the summer fun season. That means most everyone will be counting on good weather for outdoor parades, pool parties and picnics. So far this week the weather has cooperated with lots of sun and a dry warmth. That trend looks to roll on into Saturday with some question as to how far north and west southern showers can penetrate by Sunday and Monday.

Tonight, another ho-hum hazy sunset will treat us. Overnight a cooler north breeze will arrive and coax low temperatures to drop back a good sleeping 50-ish by dawn. While patchy fog is likely to occur, Thursday’s skies will be friendly again with ample sunshine. The high will scale back to 72 courtesy of the northeast breeze.

Friday will feature plenty of sun (likely less haze from smoke) and highs in the mid-70s. This will mean an ideal start to Memory Days in Grayson (starts Thursday) and the Vandalia Gathering in Charleston (starts Friday).

Saturday will see an increase cloud cover as a storm center that hist Myrtle Beach with rain and wind s=tries to send some of both our way. In time those clouds are likely to rain upon areas south of I-64 with the zone from Moreland to Kenova to South Charleston on the fence between showers south and dry air north.

Memorial Day will still see clouds, but the air will turn warmer as the southeast breeze blows pumps temperatures into the 70sd while it is in God’s hands where it rains.

