Police: Student fatally shot by another student outside Pittsburgh school

Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh....
Police respond outside Oliver Citywide Academy on Wednesday, May 24, 2023 in Pittsburgh. Authorities say a student shot and killed another student outside a school in Pittsburgh shortly before classes were due to start. Police say the alleged shooter is in custody, and that they recovered a gun. No other injuries were reported.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
PITTSBURGH (AP) — A student was taken into custody in the shooting death of another student early Wednesday just outside a school in Pittsburgh shortly before classes were due to start, police said.

Police said the shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. by the front steps of Oliver Citywide Academy. Officers found the victim with gunshot wounds in front of the school and gave first aid, Major Crimes Commander Richard Ford told reporters at the scene.

An officer saw another student running from the school with a gun. The student was arrested, and police recovered a gun, Ford said. The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died, he said. No other injuries were reported.

Ford said the students were minors, but didn’t specify their ages or release their names. According to the city school district’s website, Oliver Citywide Academy is a full-time special education center serving grades 3-12. It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the shooting.

Most students were still on their way to the school when the shooting happened, and buses were rerouted to another school building, according to city spokeswoman Maria Montano. Students who were already in the school were kept in the building, and classes were canceled for the day.

“We believe, based on the information that we have and the video we’ve been able to see, that we have the actor in custody and there’s no potential threat to the other schools,” Ford said.

The shooting came a little more than a year after another student was gunned down at the same school. Fifteen-year-old Marquis Campbell was killed in January 2022 as he sat in a school van waiting to go home. The alleged shooters — two brothers who Campbell knew from another school — were charged earlier this year with murder and conspiracy.

The shooting also came exactly one year after 19 students and two teachers were gunned down at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.

