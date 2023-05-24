Search underway after man stole SUV

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A search was underway Wednesday afternoon in the St. Albans area for a man who stole an SUV and took off from law enforcement, Metro 911 reports.

Dispatchers say the incident started around 1:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Dry Ridge Road, and the man was involved in an assault on an officer.

The suspect was last seen in the St. Albans area.

According to information from Metro 911, law enforcement officers are searching for a 2016 white Toyota Tacoma. The four-door model has West Virginia plates 42U744.

