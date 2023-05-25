Boy Scout’s Hero Path honors veterans at Woodland Cemetery

IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A new walkway will take visitors right up to the Veterans Circle at Woodland Cemetery. It is called the “Hero Path” and was constructed by Luke Davisson as his Eagle Scout service project. It is lined with bricks that are engraved with the names of local veterans.

“They were heroes. They paid the ultimate price. But even if they just served, they still paid a price just to be gone for so long,” Davisson said.

With a donation of $40, a brick is engraved with a veteran you would like to honor. Davisson says there have already been a lot of inquiries.

“We’ve already had hundreds of people come through here and ask to buy bricks and we still have more pending that are getting engraved right now,” Davisson said.

He said he has a lot of respect for those who have served in the military. This was a project he had his eye on for about two years and he is happy to finally complete it.

“I’d just like to thank everyone that helped me with it, helped construct it, helped buy a brick. Whatever you did to contribute to this project, I just thank them for that,” Davisson said.

