Charleston pools, splashpads to open soon

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- All City of Charleston Parks and Recreation pool facilities and the splashpads at Magic Island and Dixie Street Park will open Saturday, May 27.

“Our city pools are a great place for friends and family to come together during the summer months,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “In addition to providing our community a gathering place, our pools provide jobs for our young people – helping them to develop essential skillsets.”

Entrance to city pools and splashpads is free.

Pool facility and splash pad information is as follows:

Kanawha City Community Center

3511 Venable Avenue | 304.348.6484

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

North Charleston Recreation Center

2009 7th Avenue | 304.348.6884

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center

314 Donnally Street | 304.348.6404

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Cato Park

200 Baker Lane | 304.348.6860

Hours: Tuesday – Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, noon – 5 p.m.

Magic Island Splashpad

101 Kanawha Boulevard West

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 pm.

East End Community Park (Dixie Street)

Park Splashpad 1500 Dixie Street

Hours: Monday – Sunday, 11 a.m. – 8 pm.

People are welcome to bring chairs and coolers. Coolers are subject to search. Alcohol and glass containers are not permitted. All City of Charleston Parks and Recreation facilities are nonsmoking facilities. Cigarettes and tobacco products are not permitted in pool areas.

