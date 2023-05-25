Container and raised bed gardening with Cabell County Schools and Refresh Appalachia

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - While your kids are home for summer vacation, think about spending some time with them in the garden.

Dr. Ashley Stephens with Cabell County Schools stopped by First Look at Four with Elice Hunley and Adam Hudson from Refresh Appalachia to talk about raised bed and container gardening.

You can learn more about Refresh Appalachia on their website and Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Tickets go on sale May 24 at 2 p.m.
Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Three departments on scene of house fire
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted

Latest News

Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Mortgage Minutes with Stockton Mortgage
Marshall University School of Art & Design new exhibition using textiles
Marshall University School of Art & Design using textiles for new exhibition
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart
Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer
Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer