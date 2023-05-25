Crews battle abandoned structure fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire broke out Thursday night at an abandoned house along the 900 block of 20th Street in Huntington, West Virginia, according to dispatchers.

They say the call first came in around 9 p.m.

Dispatchers have confirmed the structure is engulfed and that Huntington Fire Department crews are on the scene.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for more details.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.