Crews battle abandoned structure fire

Crews battle fully engulfed structure fire
Crews battle fully engulfed structure fire(Dominick Groves)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:36 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A fire broke out Thursday night at an abandoned house along the 900 block of 20th Street in Huntington, West Virginia, according to dispatchers.

They say the call first came in around 9 p.m.

Dispatchers have confirmed the structure is engulfed and that Huntington Fire Department crews are on the scene.

WSAZ has a crew at the scene. Keep checking the WSAZ app for more details.

