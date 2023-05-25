Employers step up to tackle student debt

The latest update on federal student loan forgiveness... and how borrowers can prepare to enter repayment.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The spotlight on student debt continues as 32 million Americans face repayment this summer. Data from Fidelity shows employers are stepping up to help with many companies introducing benefits to pay back their employees’ student loans. Jesse Moore, senior vice president and head of student debt at Fidelity Investments, joined Susan on Studio 3 to share his top tips.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Tickets go on sale May 24 at 2 p.m.
Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Three departments on scene of house fire
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted

Latest News

Queen of Clean | Baby food stains on clothes
Queen of Clean | Baby food stains on clothes
Embark on an epic adventure
Embark on an epic adventure
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Social security tips
Social security tips