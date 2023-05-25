Employers step up to tackle student debt

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

The spotlight on student debt continues as 32 million Americans face repayment this summer. Data from Fidelity shows employers are stepping up to help with many companies introducing benefits to pay back their employees’ student loans. Jesse Moore, senior vice president and head of student debt at Fidelity Investments, joined Susan on Studio 3 to share his top tips.

