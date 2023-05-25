Holiday weekend has ups and downs weather-wise

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The unofficial start to summer is here and let’s just hope the weather forecasts for the next 3 months will have more optimism that this Memorial Day ahead. What starts out fine is likely to morph to a wet period before ending dry in time for the Ironton parade. In a nutshell as usual these tough forecasts are a function of L,T and D, more specifically location, time and duration.

Tonight, after a pleasant evening, clear skies will allow for the air to cool down to the low 50s by dawn. Friday will be the brightest day of the long weekend ahead with sunshiny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Friday night starts the Vandalia Gathering in Charleston and the Festival of Flags in Oak Hill Ohio with night 2 of Memory Days in Grayson. The weather will be fine!

Saturday, we increase clouds but hold any rain off until late at night. Highs will be in the 70s.

By Sunday rain will advance north from the coastal Carolinas reaching the Coalfield region overnight then take a stab at the I-64 zone by dawn. Odds favor a soaking half inch to inch of rain over a 6 hour period from Pineville to Beckley with less amounts of s shorter duration along I-64. The farther one travels into Ohio and Central WV the less likely anything more than a few showers falls.

Monday as the rain pulls away any area that starts wet should trend drier, If that occurs that would leave the Ironton parade dry, BUT THAT IS JUST SPECULATION at this point.

So fasten your seatbelts for a tough weather forecasting weekend ahead

