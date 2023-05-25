Ironton Elementary School gives students special welcome

Students at Ironton Elementary exited the school bus Thursday morning, all to be greeted by roaring teachers and celebratory music.
By Alex Jackson
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - It was a greeting fit for the Fighting Tigers football team.

Teachers say this was the perfect way to celebrate the students last day of school for the year.

“It’s a great thing to kind of wrap up and celebrate our time together,” physical education teacher Isaac Sherman said.

The celebration started last year, and administrators say kids at Ironton Elementary loved it so much the school decided to do it again.

Teachers say this wraps up the school year and celebrates the connections forged along the way.

“The best part is our relationship with the kids having fun and overall just wrapping up another great year,” Sherman said.

The teachers say they are excited for next fall but want the students to enjoy their summer in the meantime.

