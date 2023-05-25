Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer

Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer
Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer
By Eric Fossell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died early Thursday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on state Route 39 in the Nettie area, West Virginia State Police say.

Jedediah Shane McCutcheon, 42, of Leivasy, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Troopers say McCutcheon was walking in the center of the roadway, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer driver, who was headed east, was unable to avoid striking McCutcheon. They say the driver was not impaired by alcohol or any other substances.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tickets go on sale May 24 at 2 p.m.
Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston
Jonathan Adkins.
Man arrested for solitication of a minor
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Putnam County man linked to rape and murder of teen in Canada
COLD CASE | DNA evidence ID’s man from West Virginia as Canadian teen’s killer
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted

Latest News

Holiday weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast
Run for the Wall returns to Hurricane
Riding for a reason; Run for the Wall stops in Hurricane
Preparations underway for the Ironton Memorial Day Parade
Ironton Police Department prepares to mitigate traffic on Memorial Day
Crews battle fully engulfed structure fire
Crews battle two fires just blocks apart