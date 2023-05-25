Man struck and killed by tractor-trailer

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died early Thursday morning after he was struck by a tractor-trailer on state Route 39 in the Nettie area, West Virginia State Police say.

Jedediah Shane McCutcheon, 42, of Leivasy, West Virginia, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

The incident was reported around 4:30 a.m. Troopers say McCutcheon was walking in the center of the roadway, wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Investigators say the tractor-trailer driver, who was headed east, was unable to avoid striking McCutcheon. They say the driver was not impaired by alcohol or any other substances.

