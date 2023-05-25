Mississippi boy shot by officer after calling 911 for help

Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.
Aderrian Murry was shot by police after calling 911 for help.(Murry Family via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANOLA, Miss. (CNN) - An 11-year-old boy who called 911 for help was shot by a responding officer in Mississippi.

The shooting happened at a home in Indianola, Mississippi, after officers responded to a domestic disturbance at the residence.

Aderrien Murry’s mother says an officer came into the home with his gun drawn and shot Aderrien as he came around the corner of a hallway and into the living room.

Aderrien reportedly suffered a collapsed lung, fractured ribs and a lacerated liver, but he is now recovering at home.

No officers were injured.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is assessing the critical incident and gathering evidence. Agents will share their findings with the attorney general’s office.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Tickets go on sale May 24 at 2 p.m.
Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Three departments on scene of house fire
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted

Latest News

Police at the scene after a car collided with the gates of Downing Street in London in London,...
Man arrested after car collides with gates of Downing Street, where UK prime minister lives
Richmond detectives are working to find the people behind a terrible and disturbing video being...
Video shows teens forced to strip during robbery; community leaders express outrage
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
FILE - Flags of South Korea and the United States flutter outside of the National Museum of...
South Korea, US troops hold large live-fire drills near border with North Korea
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor faces discipline hearing over 10-year-old Ohio girl’s abortion