Queen of Clean | Baby food stains on clothes
About this Tip: How to remove green baby food stains... sweet potatoes, peas, green beans, carrots and spinach from clothes.
How to:
• Scrape off excess with a spoon or scraper
• Soak in cool water until the stain is mostly gone
• If stain is still present, add more cold water... spray stained area with 50% rubbing alcohol and 50% water
• Allow to sit on stain for 5-10 minutes and then check to see if the staining is gone
• Soak in cold water again
• If stain is still there... spray on some white vinegar (follow steps above)
• Still have a stain? Spray on hydrogen peroxide (DO NOT use on colored clothes)
• Last suggestion... you can use a laundry pre-spotter (Enznzyme pre-spotter)
• Launder as usual once the stain is gone.
