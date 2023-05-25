Queen of Clean | Baby food stains on clothes

The Queen of Clean shares how to remove baby food stains to make their clothes look brand new!
By Josie Fletcher
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: How to remove green baby food stains... sweet potatoes, peas, green beans, carrots and spinach from clothes.

How to:

• Scrape off excess with a spoon or scraper

• Soak in cool water until the stain is mostly gone

• If stain is still present, add more cold water... spray stained area with 50% rubbing alcohol and 50% water

• Allow to sit on stain for 5-10 minutes and then check to see if the staining is gone

• Soak in cold water again

• If stain is still there... spray on some white vinegar (follow steps above)

• Still have a stain? Spray on hydrogen peroxide (DO NOT use on colored clothes)

• Last suggestion... you can use a laundry pre-spotter (Enznzyme pre-spotter)

• Launder as usual once the stain is gone.

For more Information, go to: QueenOfClean.com

