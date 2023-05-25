Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office

By Summer Jewell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Veterans Service Office has some resources available for those who have served our country.

Rick LaValley with the Scioto County Veterans Service Office stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges
7-year-old child faces first-degree arson charges, allegedly set fire to home with parents asleep
Tickets go on sale May 24 at 2 p.m.
Dave Chappelle brings show to Charleston
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83
Three departments on scene of house fire
A bear is recorded on a home security camera near a porch along Goodwill Road.
Bear sightings reported in Ceredo; airline flight impacted

Latest News

Queen of Clean | Baby food stains on clothes
Queen of Clean | Baby food stains on clothes
Embark on an epic adventure
Embark on an epic adventure
Employers step up to tackle student debt
Employers step up to tackle student debt
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Social security tips
Social security tips