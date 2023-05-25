Resources available at the Scioto County Veterans Service Office

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Scioto County Veterans Service Office has some resources available for those who have served our country.

Rick LaValley with the Scioto County Veterans Service Office stopped by First Look at Four to explain.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.